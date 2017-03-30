Sports Listen

Cyprus businessman suing Buzzfeed for unproven Trump dossier

By CURT ANDERSON
and The Associated Press March 30, 2017 2:17 pm < a min read
MIAMI (AP) — A businessman based in Cyprus is suing the Buzzfeed online media outlet for defamation over its publication of an unproven dossier on President Donald Trump’s purported activities involving Russia and allegations of Russian interference during last year’s U.S. election.

Businessman Aleksej Gubarev claims he and his companies were falsely linked in the dossier to Russia-backed computer hacking of Democratic Party figures. The 36-year-old Gubarev is seeking unspecified damages from Buzzfeed and its top editor, Ben Smith, for the lawsuit’s libel and slander claims.

Buzzfeed’s lawyers say the case should be tossed out of Miami federal court due to lack of jurisdiction, or at least transferred to New York. That’s where the company’s main offices are located. They contend the dispute over the dossier has no meaningful connection to Florida.

A federal judge is weighing the motion to dismiss or transfer the case.

