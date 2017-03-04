Sports Listen

Dayton to spend 1 more day at Mayo after prostate surgery

By master
March 4, 2017
ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton will spend one more day at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester after undergoing surgery for prostate cancer.

Dayton is expected to return to the governor’s residence Sunday.

Spokesman Linden Zakula on Saturday said that the governor’s surgery was a success and the surgeon found no sign that the cancer had spread beyond the prostate.

Dayton revealed his cancer diagnosis a day after he collapsed during his State of the State address in January. His doctors have said the cancer wasn’t related to the collapse, and that it’s treatable. The 70-year-old Democratic governor had surgery Thursday.

Dayton is serving his second and last term. He’s had several hip and back surgeries during his six years in office.


