Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » DC courthouse hosting annual…

DC courthouse hosting annual youth law fair

By master
and The Associated Press March 17, 2017 10:30 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The D.C. Superior Court is holding its 18th annual Youth Law Fair.

More than 200 high school students are getting a chance Saturday to see the courthouse and holding cells in tours led by judges. The day also includes a mock trial, discussions of legal issues and raffle giveaways.

In a statement, the court says the day’s focus will be on “social media profiles, pictures, information permanence and the ever increasing digital footprint on social media.” The day is hosted by the court and the D.C. Bar.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.
Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » DC courthouse hosting annual…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

EPA employees protest proposed budget cuts to agency

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7199 0.0055 1.39%
L 2020 25.2043 0.0147 2.42%
L 2030 27.9878 0.0250 3.47%
L 2040 30.0890 0.0319 3.99%
L 2050 17.2325 0.0212 4.47%
G Fund 15.2612 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4708 -0.0100 0.94%
C Fund 32.9922 -0.0522 5.95%
S Fund 42.9392 0.0542 4.66%
I Fund 26.3704 0.1832 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.