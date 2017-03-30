Sports Listen

DC mayor asks Trump to hand over National Park Service land

By master
and The Associated Press March 30, 2017 5:42 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington’s mayor is asking President Donald Trump to hand over land controlled by the National Park Service.

In a letter to Trump this week, Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser asked Trump to give the city control of the RFK Stadium site, Franklin Park in downtown Washington and the city’s three public golf courses.

Bowser’s letter says efforts to redevelop those sites have been slowed by the park service to varying degrees. She says transferring them to the city would allow for the sort of infrastructure investment that Trump has promised.

The mayor has met with Trump twice since his election and has pledged to find common ground on issues important to the city.

Bowser would like to build a new stadium at the RFK site, once home to the Washington Redskins.

