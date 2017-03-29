DC to expand police cadet training program

WASHINGTON (AP) — District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser says the city will invest $1.6 million in the expansion of the city’s police cadet training program.

Bowser’s office said in a statement Tuesday that the investment will allow the police department to double the number of police cadets from 35 to 70.

The police cadet training program allows high school graduates in the District of Columbia to attend the University of the District of Columbia on a full tuition scholarship while also working for the police department. Once a cadet earns 60 credit hours they’re eligible to become police recruits and complete their Police Academy training.

The city’s police chief, Peter Newsham, said in Tuesday’s statement that the program is a “tremendous asset” to the department.