Sports Listen

Trending:

Pilot problem for Air Force?'Official time' on the riseFeedback for our website?
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Read the full transcript of our online chat with Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS.

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » DC to expand police…

DC to expand police cadet training program

By master
and The Associated Press March 29, 2017 2:30 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser says the city will invest $1.6 million in the expansion of the city’s police cadet training program.

Bowser’s office said in a statement Tuesday that the investment will allow the police department to double the number of police cadets from 35 to 70.

The police cadet training program allows high school graduates in the District of Columbia to attend the University of the District of Columbia on a full tuition scholarship while also working for the police department. Once a cadet earns 60 credit hours they’re eligible to become police recruits and complete their Police Academy training.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.

The city’s police chief, Peter Newsham, said in Tuesday’s statement that the program is a “tremendous asset” to the department.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » DC to expand police…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1834: Congress censures Andrew Jackson

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Women's History STEM event at Smithsonian

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7225 0.0267 1.39%
L 2020 25.1813 0.0751 2.42%
L 2030 27.9311 0.1282 3.47%
L 2040 30.0108 0.1616 3.99%
L 2050 17.1771 0.1057 4.47%
G Fund 15.2732 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5852 -0.0359 0.94%
C Fund 32.6816 0.2351 5.95%
S Fund 42.4109 0.3200 4.66%
I Fund 26.6125 0.2100 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.