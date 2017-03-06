Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Defense firm: Former owners,…

Defense firm: Former owners, exec to blame for Humvee fraud

By JOE MANDAK
and The Associated Press March 6, 2017 6:40 am < a min read
Share

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pennsylvania defense contractor says two brothers who formerly owned the company, and their former chief financial officer, are to blame for an alleged $6 million scheme to overcharge the Defense Department for Humvee window kits.

Ibis Tec LLC, of Butler, issued a statement Sunday night saying the business was sold last month to a group of independent investors.

The investors’ statement says former co-owners Thomas Buckner of Gibsonia, and John Buckner, of Lyndora, were removed as directors of the company in January, along with former CFO Harry Kramer.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Attorneys for those men haven’t commented to The Associated Press.

Advertisement

They were charged Friday by federal prosecutors in Pittsburgh with defrauding the U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command, also known as TACOM, which is based in Warren, Michigan.

Topics:
All News Business News Defense Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Defense firm: Former owners,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.