Dem senator warns of political danger on Supreme Court vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Democratic senator is warning her party it could be politically dangerous to block President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

Sen. Claire McCaskill is up for re-election next year in Republican-leaning Missouri. McCaskill highlights the dilemma for many Democrats in similar straits.

They must decide whether to vote for Judge Neil Gorsuch and anger their liberal supporters, or to vote to block Gorsuch and prompt Republicans to permanently change Senate rules to eliminate the filibuster.

McCaskill’s frank words to reporters on Thursday came after The Kansas City Star released a recording of McCaskill talking to Democratic donors. In the recording, she says she worries that changing the rules will make it easier for Trump to confirm another justice if someone dies or retires.