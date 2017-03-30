Sports Listen

Trending:

Talent management problems?TSP returns getting smaller?What's wrong with federal hiring?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Dem senator warns of…

Dem senator warns of political danger on Supreme Court vote

By MARY CLARE JALONICK
and The Associated Press March 30, 2017 1:10 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Democratic senator is warning her party it could be politically dangerous to block President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

Sen. Claire McCaskill is up for re-election next year in Republican-leaning Missouri. McCaskill highlights the dilemma for many Democrats in similar straits.

They must decide whether to vote for Judge Neil Gorsuch and anger their liberal supporters, or to vote to block Gorsuch and prompt Republicans to permanently change Senate rules to eliminate the filibuster.

McCaskill’s frank words to reporters on Thursday came after The Kansas City Star released a recording of McCaskill talking to Democratic donors. In the recording, she says she worries that changing the rules will make it easier for Trump to confirm another justice if someone dies or retires.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Dem senator warns of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1981: President Reagan shot

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Officers paint anchor gold commemorating award

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7265 0.0040 1.39%
L 2020 25.1879 0.0066 2.42%
L 2030 27.9399 0.0088 3.47%
L 2040 30.0216 0.0108 3.99%
L 2050 17.1835 0.0064 4.47%
G Fund 15.2742 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.6206 0.0354 0.94%
C Fund 32.7240 0.0424 5.95%
S Fund 42.5739 0.1630 4.66%
I Fund 26.5218 -0.0907 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.