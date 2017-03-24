Sports Listen

Democrats oppose Gorsuch, say he rules against workers

By MARY CLARE JALONICK
and The Associated Press March 24, 2017 10:40 am 2 min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two additional Democrats said Friday that they will vote against Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch and will support a filibuster against him.

California Sen. Kamala Harris and Washington Sen. Patty Murray both said that they believe the Denver-based appeals court judge has ruled too often against workers and in favor of corporations.

“The stakes don’t get any higher,” Harris said in a piece in the San Francisco Chronicle. “Some argue that if a nominee has a stellar legal resume, he or she is qualified to sit on the bench and our job is done. I disagree. As U.S. senators, we have an obligation to also examine a nominee’s legal approach and ask whether he or she considers the impact of those decisions on our society and the daily lives of our people.”

Murray said she also is opposing Gorsuch because of “chaos” in President Donald Trump’s administration, pointing to his immigration and travel ban blocked by federal courts and an FBI investigation into the Trump campaign’s connections with Russia.

She said those issues have led to her conclusion that “I cannot trust that President Trump is acting in the best interest of our country or our democracy and that I cannot support moving forward with his choice for the Court.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee held four days of confirmation hearings this week, including two days questioning Gorsuch. In response to Democratic criticism, he repeatedly said he has often ruled for the “little guy” over corporations. He says several cases in which he has ruled for corporations over workers “don’t represent the body of my work.”

Harris and Murray join several other Democratic colleagues who have said they will vote against Gorsuch, including five Democrats who announced their opposition Thursday. Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer was one of those five, and he also said Democrats would try and block the nominee.

Still, majority Republicans are expected to ensure that he reaches the bench, perhaps before the middle of April.

