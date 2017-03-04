Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » ECHR postpones transfer of…

ECHR postpones transfer of Georgia’s opposition TV

By master
and The Associated Press March 4, 2017 5:21 am < a min read
Share

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Georgia’s main opposition-minded television station says the European Court of Human Rights has ordered the suspension until next week of a ruling by the country’s Supreme Court that hands the station to a government-friendly owner.

The Supreme Court ruled late Thursday that Rustavi-2 TV station should be given to its former owner, Kibar Khalvashi.

But the station published late Friday what it said was a copy of an order from the ECHR to suspend the move until Wednesday.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Rustavi 2, Georgia’s most popular TV station, has been sharply critical of the government. The opposition sees the verdict as an attempt by the authorities to silence criticism.

Advertisement

The court backed Khalvashi’s claim that he was forced to sell the station cheaply under former President Mikhail Saakashvili.

Topics:
All News Government News Media News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » ECHR postpones transfer of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.