Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Egypt's el-Sissi to meet…

Egypt’s el-Sissi to meet Trump in Washington early April

By master
and The Associated Press March 19, 2017 7:06 am < a min read
Share

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s leading state-owned newspaper says President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and U.S. President Donald Trump will meet in Washington next month.

Al-Ahram says in a front-page report Sunday the two leaders will meet during the first week of April, in what will be el-Sissi’s first visit to Washington since taking office in 2014.

El-Sissi and Trump have already shown a bond when they met in September on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly. Trump, at the time the Republican presidential nominee, said there was “good chemistry” and el-Sissi said Trump would “without a doubt” make a strong leader.

President Trump signs government reorganization order.

Cairo and Washington are expected to forge closer ties under Trump following years of tension over the Obama administration’s emphasis on human rights and Cairo’s perception that it supported the now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Egypt's el-Sissi to meet…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

FDA Commissioner tours Woodford Reserve distillery

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.