Egypt’s general intelligence registers Washington lobbyist

March 5, 2017
CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian intelligence has hired a public relations firm to lobby on the country’s behalf in Washington for $1.2 million annually.

Documents seen on Sunday on the Department of Justice website show that Egypt registered public relations firm Weber Shandwick and released the details of the engagement to comply with the U.S. Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) of 1938.

The contract posted on the site shows that the company will assist Egypt in “promoting its strategic partnership with the United States,” highlighting its economic development, showcasing its civil society, and publicizing Egypt’s “leading role in managing regional risks.”

Under the heading “Branch or agency represented by the registrant,” the filing states “Egypt’s General Intelligence Service.” The contract is signed by Gen. Nasser Fahmy for Maj. Gen. Khaled Fawzy, GIS director general.

