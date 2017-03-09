Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSDHSArmy TSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Employee health fund tapped…

Employee health fund tapped for Illinois official’s salary

By JOHN O'CONNOR
and The Associated Press March 9, 2017 5:42 pm < a min read
Share

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. Bruce Rauner’s office arranged to pay half of the salary for the political ally he hired last month from an employee health care account that is $4 billion behind on paying bills.

Republican Leslie Munger is one of Rauner’s deputy governors. Documents reviewed by The Associated Press show that half her $138,000 salary is set to come from health insurance premiums paid by state employees.

One-third of the $12 billion pile of past-due bills owed by the economically stressed state is due to medical providers.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 29.

Rauner spokeswoman Catherine Kelly says Munger’s salary “will not impact” health insurance payments to providers. But she wouldn’t explain why.

Advertisement

Bunker Hill Democratic Sen. Andy Manar (muh-NAHR’) is a committee chairman. He says it’s wrong to use health care money for “a patronage hire.”

Topics:
All News Business News Government News Health News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Employee health fund tapped…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1862: Ironclad battleships square off in Civil War firefight

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

USFWS supports global anti-wildlife trafficking initiative

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6526 -0.0128 1.39%
L 2020 25.0346 -0.0333 2.42%
L 2030 27.7083 -0.0555 3.47%
L 2040 29.7396 -0.0699 3.99%
L 2050 17.0065 -0.0450 4.47%
G Fund 15.2533 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4358 -0.0447 0.94%
C Fund 32.7217 -0.0650 5.95%
S Fund 42.3596 -0.2172 4.66%
I Fund 25.6001 -0.0941 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.