Energy chief Perry tours Yucca Mountain nuclear site

|Mar 24, 2017
|L Income
|18.6930
|0.0038
|1.39%
|L 2020
|25.1054
|0.0073
|2.42%
|L 2030
|27.8051
|0.0109
|3.47%
|L 2040
|29.8529
|0.0133
|3.99%
|L 2050
|17.0744
|0.0083
|4.47%
|G Fund
|15.2692
|0.0010
|0.38%
|F Fund
|17.5973
|0.0185
|0.94%
|C Fund
|32.4800
|-0.0266
|5.95%
|S Fund
|42.0464
|0.0307
|4.66%
|I Fund
|26.3989
|0.0716
|4.37%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.