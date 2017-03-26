Sports Listen

EPA chief: Trump to undo Obama plan to curb global warming

By master
and The Associated Press March 26, 2017 12:15 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Environmental Protection Agency says President Donald Trump in the coming days will sign a new executive order that unravels his predecessor’s sweeping plan to curb global warming.

EPA chief Scott Pruitt says the executive order to be signed Tuesday will undo the Obama administration’s Clean Power Plan, an environmental regulation that restricts greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants. The 2015 rule has been on hold since last year while a federal appeals court considers a challenge by coal-friendly Republican-led states and more than 100 companies.

Speaking on ABC’s “This Week,” Pruitt said Trump’s intention is to bring back coal-mining jobs and reduce the cost of electricity.

Supporters of former President Barack Obama’s plan say it would spur thousands of clean-energy jobs.

The Associated Press

