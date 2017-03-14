Sports Listen

EPA delays chemical storage rule, cites terrorism fear

By MATTHEW DALY
and The Associated Press March 14, 2017 2:18 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is delaying a new rule tightening safety requirements for companies that store large quantities of dangerous chemicals.

Scott Pruitt is the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. He has delayed the effective date of the Obama-era rule until June.

The rule requires companies to make public the types and quantities of chemicals stored on site. The chemical industry and other business groups say that could make it easier for terrorists and other criminals to target high-value refineries, chemical plants and other facilities.

President Trump signs government reorganization order.

The Obama administration finalized the rule in January, saying it would help prevent accidents and improve emergency preparedness by allowing first responders better data on chemical storage.

This came after a fertilizer plant in West, Texas exploded in 2013, killing 15 people.

