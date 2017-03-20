Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » EU targets 4 top…

EU targets 4 top Syrian officers over chemical weapons

By master
and The Associated Press March 20, 2017 10:36 am < a min read
Share

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is slapping sanctions on four high-ranking military officials in Syria over the use of chemical weapons in the war-torn country.

EU headquarters said in a statement Monday that the move is “in line with the EU’s policy to fight the proliferation and use of chemical weapons” and brings to 239 the number of people targeted by a travel ban and asset freeze over the repression of civilians in Syria.

The four were not named but will be identified in the EU’s official journal on Tuesday.

President Trump signs government reorganization order.

The EU has imposed other sanctions over the Syria conflict, including an oil embargo, restrictions on some investments, a freeze on Syrian central bank assets held in Europe, as well as exports of equipment that might be used against civilians.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Defense Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » EU targets 4 top…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: LBJ sends troops to Alabama

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives in Beijing

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.