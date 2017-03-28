Sports Listen

Trending:

Pilot problem for Air Force?'Official time' on the riseFeedback for our website?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » European officials urge rethink…

European officials urge rethink of Trump climate plan

By master
and The Associated Press March 28, 2017 10:16 am < a min read
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Scientists and officials in Europe say the United States will be damaging its own interests if it rolls back the previous U.S. administration’s efforts to curb climate change.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Tuesday that will rescind, suspend or review Obama-era regulations, including those restricting greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants.

Germany’s environment minister said ambitious policies to combat climate change were “in the United States’ very own interest” because promoting renewable energy creates jobs.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Barbara Hendricks said in a statement that “whoever tries to change into reverse gear is only going to harm themselves.”

Advertisement

Thomas Stocker, a former co-chair of the U.N.’s scientific panel on climate change, said the U.S. risked ceding leadership on climate change to rival China.

Topics:
All News Business News Government News Science News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » European officials urge rethink…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1834: Congress censures Andrew Jackson

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Mixed-martial artist teaches airman at USO show

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6958 0.0028 1.39%
L 2020 25.1062 0.0008 2.42%
L 2030 27.8029 -0.0022 3.47%
L 2040 29.8492 -0.0037 3.99%
L 2050 17.0714 -0.0030 4.47%
G Fund 15.2722 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.6211 0.0238 0.94%
C Fund 32.4465 -0.0335 5.95%
S Fund 42.0909 0.0445 4.66%
I Fund 26.4025 0.0036 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.