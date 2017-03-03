Sports Listen

EU’s Mogherini met by pro-Russian chants in Serbian assembly

March 3, 2017
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — The European Union’s foreign policy chief urged Serbia on Friday to keep on course toward membership in the 28-nation bloc in a speech interrupted by pro-Russian chants by far-right lawmakers.

Federica Mogherini’s 25-minute address in the parliament was often overpowered by chants “Serbia, Russia we don’t need the Union!” Some ultranationalist lawmakers held banners reading “Serbia doesn’t trust Brussels” and banged on benches with their hands.

“My speech is long, so be ready,” Mogherini said at one moment as the shouts persisted.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

Mogherini told lawmakers that Serbia plays a key role in the Balkans and holds huge responsibility in maintaining regional peace.

Advertisement

She said that Serbia, the Western Balkans and the EU are closely connected and need each other. This is particularly important at what she described as a “delicate” moment of insecurity and tensions in both the region and Europe as a whole.

Mogherini is on a tour of the Balkans trying to reassure the region that the EU remains open for enlargement despite crises in the 28-nation bloc.

Serbia, which is formally seeking EU membership, is deeply split between those seeking pro-Western integration and those wanting close alliance with traditional Slavic partner Russia.

Vojislav Seselj, the leader of the far-right radicals, said the chants by his party’s lawmakers have sent “a clear message that Serbia doesn’t want to enter the EU, but wants integration with Russia.”


