Ex-punk rocker O’Rourke to make his 2018 Senate bid official

By WILL WEISSERT
March 31, 2017
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke is set to announce a longshot bid to unseat Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

The former punk rocker plans to make his 2018 Senate run official at a rooftop convention space in his hometown of El Paso on Friday.

Cruz finished second to Donald Trump in last year’s crowded GOP presidential primary field and remains powerful in Texas — which hasn’t elected a Democrat to statewide office since 1994.

But O’Rourke, a Spanish-speaking, third-term House member, insists Cruz is beatable.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
The 44-year-old O’Rourke once played guitar for an El Paso punk band called Foss.

Before challenging Cruz, though, O’Rourke may have to emerge from a Democratic Senate primary that could feature fellow U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, who might be favored because of stronger name recognition across Texas.

