Ex-rep’s lawyers say informant in corruption case broke law

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorneys for former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock say a staffer secretly provided the government with a trove of confidential documents in violation of Schock’s protection from unreasonable search and seizure.

The lawyers write in Tuesday court filings that the government went too far when it transformed the staffer into an informant and required him to wear a wire to secretly record conversations. They say he provided thousands of legislative emails, staff rosters, and other documents from Schock’s Illinois district office.

It’s unclear exactly how the information from the staffer shaped prosecutors’ corruption allegations against Schock, whose travel and office expenses drew the attention of the Justice Department. Schock was indicted in 2016 after resigning.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office for the Central District of Illinois declined to comment