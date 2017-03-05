Sports Listen

Ex-Stockton, California, mayor arrested at airport

By master
and The Associated Press March 5, 2017 8:40 pm < a min read
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva has been arrested at the San Francisco International Airport, where he arrived from a vacation in South America.

Silva’s attorney Allen Sawyer tells Sacramento television station KCRA (http://bit.ly/2n3KHGB) the former mayor was arrested Sunday as he returned from Colombia.

An arrest warrant was issued for Silva on Thursday on charges of profiteering, embezzlement, misappropriation of public funds and grand theft, among other charges. He will face the charges in San Joaquin County.

Sawyer says Silva left for his vacation on Wednesday, a day before FBI agents and investigators from the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office served search warrants at Silvas’ home and the Stockton Kids Club, which Silva used to run when it was known as the Boys and Girls Club.

