Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Ex-US Rep. Stockman expects…

Ex-US Rep. Stockman expects to be ‘vindicated’ on charges

By master
and The Associated Press March 25, 2017 1:57 pm < a min read
Share

HOUSTON (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Steve Stockman says he expects “to be vindicated” on allegations he conspired with staffers to bilk conservative foundations out of at least $775,000 that was meant for charitable purposes and voter education.

After a court hearing Friday, Stockman told reporters he didn’t intend to plead guilty or enter into a plea agreement.

Shaun Clarke, Stockman’s attorney, said the Texas Republican will fight to clear his name.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.

Stockman served two non-consecutive terms in the U.S. House. He was arrested this month after being charged with conspiracy to make conduit contributions and false statements.

Advertisement

A former Stockman campaign worker pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of conspiracy and is cooperating with authorities.

Stockman has blamed his arrest on a “deep state” shadow government that’s targeting him.

Topics:
All News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Ex-US Rep. Stockman expects…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Students pilot a bomb disposal robot

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.