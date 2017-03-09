Sports Listen

Family of Zimbabwean activist marks 2 years since abduction

By The Associated Press
March 9, 2017
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — The family of an anti-government activist missing in Zimbabwe has marked the second anniversary of his abduction.

Dozens of activists gathered in the capital, Harare, on Thursday to raise awareness about Itai Dzamara. They say he was abducted by men who took him from a barbershop and bundled him into a waiting car with concealed number plates on March 9, 2015.

Dzamara’s family has gone to court, held frequent public prayer meetings and pushed the police and parliament to raise the case’s profile.

Police say they are still investigating.

The U.S. Embassy in Zimbabwe says the lack of progress “raises doubts about the intention of the authorities responsible for the investigation.”

