Far-right activist plans challenge for Nevada House seat

By master
and The Associated Press March 21, 2017 4:42 pm < a min read
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A conservative activist and onetime candidate for U.S. Senate is again seeking congressional office in Nevada.

Sharron Angle announced this week she is running for the 2nd Congressional District in 2018.

Angle has run for federal office three times to no avail, including a bid in the northern Nevada district currently held by Republican Rep. Mark Amodei.

She shot to national attention when she attempted to unseat Nevada Democrat and then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid in 2010.

She ran again for Senate last year but lost in the Republican Primary.

Angle touts a far-right platform and says on her website she believes America should refuse to accept refugees for national security reasons.

She also seeks to cut corporate taxes and strip Congress of the power to set income taxes.

