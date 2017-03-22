Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitantsAgain with the millennialsPay adjustment?How's your morale?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Father: No warning before…

Father: No warning before officers fired on car, killing son

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
and The Associated Press March 22, 2017 3:56 am < a min read
Share

MARKSVILLE, La. (AP) — A father whose 6-year-old boy was killed in a shooting by two Louisiana law enforcement officers says he never heard any warnings from the officers before they opened fire on his car.

Christopher Few testified Tuesday that he remembers hearing the gunshots and raising his hands inside his car after leading officers on a 2-mile (3-kilometer) chase. But Few said he only heard verbal commands from the officers after they stopped shooting.

Few said he learned his son, Jeremy Mardis, was dead when he regained consciousness at a hospital several days after the November 2015 shooting in Marksville.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

Few’s testimony at the trial of Derrick Stafford — one of two deputy city marshals charged with second-degree murder — was his first time speaking publicly about the deadly shooting.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Father: No warning before…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: NASA launches ranger 9

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Army's Special Ops "Black Daggers" parachute team

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6792 -0.0410 1.39%
L 2020 25.0752 -0.1190 2.42%
L 2030 27.7578 -0.2068 3.47%
L 2040 29.7942 -0.2635 3.99%
L 2050 17.0368 -0.1738 4.47%
G Fund 15.2662 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5596 0.0385 0.94%
C Fund 32.4787 -0.4049 5.95%
S Fund 41.8559 -0.9644 4.66%
I Fund 26.2516 -0.1618 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.