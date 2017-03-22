Father: No warning before officers fired on car, killing son

MARKSVILLE, La. (AP) — A father whose 6-year-old boy was killed in a shooting by two Louisiana law enforcement officers says he never heard any warnings from the officers before they opened fire on his car.

Christopher Few testified Tuesday that he remembers hearing the gunshots and raising his hands inside his car after leading officers on a 2-mile (3-kilometer) chase. But Few said he only heard verbal commands from the officers after they stopped shooting.

Few said he learned his son, Jeremy Mardis, was dead when he regained consciousness at a hospital several days after the November 2015 shooting in Marksville.

Few’s testimony at the trial of Derrick Stafford — one of two deputy city marshals charged with second-degree murder — was his first time speaking publicly about the deadly shooting.