Sports Listen

Trending:

EPASocial MediaCOLAWorkforceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » FBI director to visit…

FBI director to visit new offices amid Trump wiretap claims

By master
and The Associated Press March 7, 2017 12:18 am < a min read
Share

CHELSEA, Mass. (AP) — FBI Director James Comey (KOH’-mee) is set to visit Massachusetts to mark the opening of the Boston FBI division’s new offices and to speak at a cybersecurity conference amid wiretapping accusations lodged by Republican President Donald Trump.

Trump claims Democratic former President Barack Obama tapped his phones during last year’s election. Comey has privately asked the Department of Justice to dispute Trump’s wiretapping allegations as false.

Obama’s camp has flatly denied Trump’s claims, which were presented without evidence.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Comey is expected to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for the Boston FBI division’s new headquarters in Chelsea, just north of Boston. On Wednesday he’s scheduled to speak at a cybersecurity conference at Boston College.

Advertisement

Comey became a polarizing figure in the presidential race when he spoke publicly about an investigation into Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Topics:
All News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » FBI director to visit…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1902: Permanent U.S. Census Bureau established

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Boiling snow during winter exercises

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6779 -0.0069 1.39%
L 2020 25.1021 -0.0247 2.42%
L 2030 27.8223 -0.0452 3.47%
L 2040 29.8837 -0.0585 3.99%
L 2050 17.0998 -0.0389 4.47%
G Fund 15.2513 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.5012 0.0043 0.94%
C Fund 32.8805 -0.1070 5.95%
S Fund 42.8320 -0.2707 4.66%
I Fund 25.7624 0.0033 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.