Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » FBI re-releases dozens of…

FBI re-releases dozens of 9/11 Pentagon photos after glitch

By master
and The Associated Press March 31, 2017 11:59 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than two dozen photos of the Pentagon taken after a plane crashed into it on Sept. 11, 2001, have reappeared in recent days on the FBI’s website six years after they were first made public. The posting misled some to believe the photos from 9/11 had never before been seen.

FBI spokeswoman Jillian Stickels told The Associated Press on Friday the 27 photos were first posted online in 2011, but disappeared from the site because of a technical glitch. They were restored to public view once the FBI was alerted they were missing. Stickels didn’t know how long they weren’t visible.

Several media outlets reported Thursday and Friday that the photos were previously unseen.

The photos show plane debris, damage to the building and FBI teams on the site.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Defense Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » FBI re-releases dozens of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Architect of Capitol progresses in Cannon renewal project

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7351 0.0086 1.39%
L 2020 25.2128 0.0249 2.42%
L 2030 27.9833 0.0434 3.47%
L 2040 30.0769 0.0553 3.99%
L 2050 17.2203 0.0368 4.47%
G Fund 15.2752 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5887 -0.0319 0.94%
C Fund 32.8212 0.0972 5.95%
S Fund 42.7997 0.2258 4.66%
I Fund 26.5367 0.0149 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.