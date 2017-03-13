Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » FBI to dedicate memorial…

FBI to dedicate memorial to fallen agent in Abingdon

By master
and The Associated Press March 13, 2017 2:10 am < a min read
Share

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — The FBI is honoring an agent killed 75 years ago in the line of duty by dedicating a memorial in the Virginia town where he was fatally shot.

Law enforcement officials and family members of Special Agent Hubert J. Treacy Jr. will dedicate a memorial plaque in his honor Monday in Abingdon. The FBI says Treacy was the only Richmond Division special agent to be killed in the line of duty during an adversarial action.

He and another agent were attempting to take two U.S. Army deserters into custody in March 1942 when he was killed. The other agent was shot five times.

TSP fees: Don’t make a $78,000 mistake

The FBI says the dedication was made possible by the Town of Abingdon, the Society of Former Special Agents – Blue Ridge Chapter, and the FBI Agents Association.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » FBI to dedicate memorial…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke receives ceremonial pipe from Blackfeet Nation

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.