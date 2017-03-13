FBI to dedicate memorial to fallen agent in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — The FBI is honoring an agent killed 75 years ago in the line of duty by dedicating a memorial in the Virginia town where he was fatally shot.

Law enforcement officials and family members of Special Agent Hubert J. Treacy Jr. will dedicate a memorial plaque in his honor Monday in Abingdon. The FBI says Treacy was the only Richmond Division special agent to be killed in the line of duty during an adversarial action.

He and another agent were attempting to take two U.S. Army deserters into custody in March 1942 when he was killed. The other agent was shot five times.

The FBI says the dedication was made possible by the Town of Abingdon, the Society of Former Special Agents – Blue Ridge Chapter, and the FBI Agents Association.