Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Feds: Giuliani seeks 'critical'…

Feds: Giuliani seeks ‘critical’ role in Turkish man’s case

By master
and The Associated Press March 31, 2017 5:13 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and an ex-U.S. attorney general met with Turkey’s president to seek a “critical” role in resolving charges that a Turkish man helped Iran evade U.S. sanctions, even as Giuliani’s law firm represents Turkey in other matters.

The government made the accusation in papers filed Friday with a Manhattan federal court judge. They said they found it “curious” that Giuliani and former Attorney General Michael Mukasey (myoo-KAY’-zee) hope to negotiate a disposition of criminal charges against businessman Reza Zarrab without engaging prosecutors. They said the men tried to meet U.S. officials, as well.

Prosecutors urged a judge presiding over Zarrab’s case to seek conflicts of interest, particularly because Giuliani’s law firm was hired by Turkey to help strengthen the Turkish-American relationship.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Topics:
All News Business News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Feds: Giuliani seeks 'critical'…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7351 0.0086 1.39%
L 2020 25.2128 0.0249 2.42%
L 2030 27.9833 0.0434 3.47%
L 2040 30.0769 0.0553 3.99%
L 2050 17.2203 0.0368 4.47%
G Fund 15.2752 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5887 -0.0319 0.94%
C Fund 32.8212 0.0972 5.95%
S Fund 42.7997 0.2258 4.66%
I Fund 26.5367 0.0149 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.