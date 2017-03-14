Sports Listen

Trending:

Executive OrderDC SnowHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Operating Status Federal agencies in the D.C. area are open under a 3-hour delayed arrival. Option for unscheduled leave or unscheduled telework

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Fired US attorney in…

Fired US attorney in Manhattan replaced by longtime friend

By JAKE PEARSON
and The Associated Press March 14, 2017 10:51 am < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The recently fired top federal prosecutor in Manhattan is being replaced by one of his longtime friends.

Joon H. Kim will serve as acting U.S. attorney in New York’s Southern District until President Donald Trump nominates another candidate.

Former colleagues say Kim is likely to pursue both new and existing cases with the same level of intensity as his predecessor.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

They say that unlike the headline-grabbing Preet Bharara (buh-RAH’-ruh), Kim is more understated. They say he has a self-deprecating sense of humor that puts people at ease.

Advertisement

Kim tried cases against the mafia and terrorists from 2000 to 2006. He returned to the office in 2013 as Bharara’s chief lawyer.

Bharara was fired after refusing a request to resign. Bharara’s was among 46 resignations requested of holdovers from former President Barack Obama’s administration.

Topics:
All News Government News Lifestyle News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Fired US attorney in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1967: JFK's body moved to permanent gravesite in Arlington Cemetery

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Architect of the Capitol staff conducts insulation work

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6824 0.0097 1.39%
L 2020 25.1137 0.0242 2.42%
L 2030 27.8405 0.0398 3.47%
L 2040 29.9051 0.0501 3.99%
L 2050 17.1145 0.0330 4.47%
G Fund 15.2583 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.3775 -0.0236 0.94%
C Fund 32.8788 0.0232 5.95%
S Fund 42.5154 0.1378 4.66%
I Fund 25.9907 0.1220 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.