Fired US attorney in Manhattan replaced by longtime friend

NEW YORK (AP) — The recently fired top federal prosecutor in Manhattan is being replaced by one of his longtime friends.

Joon H. Kim will serve as acting U.S. attorney in New York’s Southern District until President Donald Trump nominates another candidate.

Former colleagues say Kim is likely to pursue both new and existing cases with the same level of intensity as his predecessor.

They say that unlike the headline-grabbing Preet Bharara (buh-RAH’-ruh), Kim is more understated. They say he has a self-deprecating sense of humor that puts people at ease.

Advertisement

Kim tried cases against the mafia and terrorists from 2000 to 2006. He returned to the office in 2013 as Bharara’s chief lawyer.

Bharara was fired after refusing a request to resign. Bharara’s was among 46 resignations requested of holdovers from former President Barack Obama’s administration.