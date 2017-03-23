Foreign ministry says French national kidnapped in Chad

PARIS (AP) — The French foreign ministry says a French national has been kidnapped in Chad.

The ministry said in a statement Thursday that French authorities are in contact with the Chadian authorities “to secure the release of our compatriot.” The statement didn’t give any more details.

Thousands of soldiers have been taking part in a French military operation in the African Sahel region, the so-called Barkhane operation, which aims to fight jihadi armed groups throughout the Sahel region. The headquarters and the air forces for the operation are based in N’Djamena, the Chadian capital.