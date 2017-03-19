Sports Listen

Former dairy farmer leads Trump-Russia investigation

By EILEEN SULLIVAN and GARANCE BURKE
and The Associated Press March 19, 2017 9:40 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Devin Nunes once said all he wanted to do was work on a dairy farm.

Now the man from the rural Central Valley of California is running one of the most scrutinized, complex and politically fraught congressional investigations in recent memory.

As chairman of the House intelligence committee, Nunes is at the helm of a probe of Moscow’s meddling in the 2016 campaign and the murky web of contacts between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia.

President Trump signs government reorganization order.

It’s a potentially sprawling enterprise that spans continents, plumbs spycraft and dominates international headlines.

The committee holds its first public hearing in the investigation on Monday.

