Former dairy farmer leads Trump-Russia investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Devin Nunes once said all he wanted to do was work on a dairy farm.

Now the man from the rural Central Valley of California is running one of the most scrutinized, complex and politically fraught congressional investigations in recent memory.

As chairman of the House intelligence committee, Nunes is at the helm of a probe of Moscow’s meddling in the 2016 campaign and the murky web of contacts between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia.

It’s a potentially sprawling enterprise that spans continents, plumbs spycraft and dominates international headlines.

Advertisement

The committee holds its first public hearing in the investigation on Monday.