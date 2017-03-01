Sports Listen

Former Secretary of State Kerry joints Carnegie Endowment

March 1, 2017
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Secretary of State John Kerry is joining a Washington think tank to serve as its first visiting distinguished statesman.

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace announced Wednesday that Kerry would concentrate on conflict resolution and environmental challenges in his new role. The announcement was made by William Burns, Kerry’s former deputy at the State Department, who is now president of the endowment.

Burns said Kerry’s “experience, wisdom, and belief in the power of diplomacy are needed now more than ever.”

