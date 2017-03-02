Sports Listen

France candidate Macron lifts veil on presidential platform

By
The Associated Press March 2, 2017
PARIS (AP) — With just 52 days left before French voters choose their president, the man leading polls is only now releasing his campaign platform.

Until now, Emmanuel Macron has risen to popularity largely based on what he is not — he’s neither left nor right, he has no party, and he’s the only top contender not facing corruption investigations.

Macron lays out his platform Thursday as pressure mounts on conservative rival Francois Fillon, facing charges that he arranged taxpayer-funded jobs for his family that they never performed.

Denying wrongdoing, Fillon vowed Wednesday to pursue his candidacy even if he’s charged, and is now struggling to keep his party from falling apart.

Polls suggest Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen will be the top two vote-getters in the April 23 first round and advance to the May 7 runoff.


