France: Fillon cancels campaign…

France: Fillon cancels campaign stop amid investigation

The Associated Press March 1, 2017 3:27 am
PARIS (AP) — Conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon has abruptly canceled a campaign stop at France’s premier farm fair, days after prosecutors upgraded a corruption investigation targeting him.

Fillon’s campaign team gave no reason for the sudden cancellation of Wednesday’s appearance at the Salon d’Agriculture, but said he is expected to speak at his campaign headquarters later in the day.

Campaign staffers and members of his Republicans party were at the fair waiting for him when the last-minute announcement was made. Protesters have greeted his recent campaign events for the two-round April-May election.

Fillon’s poll ratings have slid over an investigation into alleged fake parliamentary jobs for his family. The financial prosecutor’s office pushed the case to a higher level Friday, paving the way for possible charges against Fillon. He has denied wrongdoing.

France: Fillon cancels campaign…
