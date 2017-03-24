Sports Listen

Trending:

Same-old-same-old pay raise?VA's hiring problemMilitary's backboneICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » French candidate Macron wins…

French candidate Macron wins key backer: defense chief

By master
and The Associated Press March 24, 2017 5:21 am < a min read
Share

PARIS (AP) — Independent French presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron has won the backing of the defense minister, which could bolster voter confidence that the 39-year-old is presidential material despite having no party and minimal political experience.

Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, leading France’s military operations against Islamic extremists in Syria and Iraq, announced the move in Ouest-France newspaper Friday.

Le Drian’s support adds weight to Macron’s centrist campaign, and comes after two other members of President Francois Hollande’s Socialist government joined Macron.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

However Macron is being careful not to associate himself too closely with Hollande’s unpopular outgoing administration and the divided Socialists.

Advertisement

Macron, a former banker with pro-market views who has never held elected office, is considered the front-runner for the two-round vote April 23 and May 7.

Topics:
All News Defense Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » French candidate Macron wins…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Astronaut Jeff Williams at Air and Space Museum

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6892 0.0045 1.39%
L 2020 25.0981 0.0127 2.42%
L 2030 27.7942 0.0222 3.47%
L 2040 29.8396 0.0287 3.99%
L 2050 17.0661 0.0195 4.47%
G Fund 15.2682 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5788 -0.0168 0.94%
C Fund 32.5066 -0.0341 5.95%
S Fund 42.0157 0.1376 4.66%
I Fund 26.3273 0.1217 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.