French court delays decision on extradition of ex-Kosovo PM

PARIS (AP) — A French court has delayed its decision on whether to extradite former Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj to Serbia, where he’s wanted on war crimes charges.

The appeals court in the northeastern town of Colmar said it agreed with the prosecutor’s request for more information. The case will be examined again on April 6.

Under a previous decision, Haradinaj must stay in France under judicial supervision while his case is being studied.

Serbia’s government requested his extradition after French police arrested Haradinaj in January on a Serbian arrest warrant. The arrest angered Kosovo, where lawmakers called on the European Union to intervene to secure his release.

Haradinaj, a former guerrilla fighter in Kosovo’s 1998-1999 war for independence from Serbia, was cleared of war crimes charges by a U.N. tribunal.