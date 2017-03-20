French emissions probe clears Opel; others accused of fraud

Sports Listen

PARIS (AP) — French investigators say they have found evidence of possible emissions fraud in Fiat, Renault, Peugeot-Citroen and Volkswagen cars sold in France, but have found no proof of fraud in Opel vehicles.

The Finance Ministry announced in a statement Monday that its consumer fraud agency has closed its investigation into Opel, having found no “facts constituting an infraction of fraud.”

The ministry said the agency, DGCCRF, has handed documents to French courts showing fraud in emissions controls concerning Volkswagen, Renault, Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot Citroen. Now it is up to the French justice system to determine whether to send the companies to trial.

The ministry said investigations into other carmakers are still under way, prompted by the 2015 discovery that Volkswagen used software to cheat on U.S. diesel emissions tests.

