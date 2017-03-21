Sports Listen

French interior minister summoned over jobs for daughters

By master
March 21, 2017
PARIS (AP) — France’s prime minister has summoned Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux after a report that he hired his two daughters for 24 temporary parliamentary jobs.

Officials in Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve’s office say the two are expected to meet Tuesday.

TMC television reported that Le Roux employed his daughters, who were then teenagers, as parliamentary assistants. It is legal in France for politicians to hire family members, but the report suggests the daughters did not perform all of the work.

Le Roux is quoted by TMC as saying his daughters worked for him during school vacations to gain experience. Le Roux’s office did not respond to request for comment Tuesday.

In recent weeks, conservative Francois Fillon has seen his presidential chances sink because of parliamentary jobs for his wife and children.

