Sports Listen

Trending:

Same-old-same-old pay raise?VA's hiring problemMilitary's backboneICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » French president denounces Fillon's…

French president denounces Fillon’s claims of dirty tricks

By master
and The Associated Press March 24, 2017 5:41 am < a min read
Share

PARIS (AP) — French President Francois Hollande is vigorously denouncing suggestions by conservative presidential hopeful Francois Fillon that Hollande has a “cabinet noir” to discredit political rivals.

Fillon told France-2 television Thursday night that he wants an investigation into supposed revelations in an upcoming book that Hollande intervenes in legal cases for political reasons.

Fillon’s campaign is flailing because of corruption charges.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.

Hollande, a Socialist, responded in a statement saying he “condemns these false allegations with the greatest firmness.” He insisted he had never intervened in any judicial procedure — including the investigation into accusations that Fillon employed family members for parliamentary jobs they never performed. Fillon denies wrongdoing.

Advertisement

For the first time in generations, neither the conservative nor Socialist party is likely to win the presidency, amid voter frustration with the establishment.

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » French president denounces Fillon's…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Astronaut Jeff Williams at Air and Space Museum

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6892 0.0045 1.39%
L 2020 25.0981 0.0127 2.42%
L 2030 27.7942 0.0222 3.47%
L 2040 29.8396 0.0287 3.99%
L 2050 17.0661 0.0195 4.47%
G Fund 15.2682 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5788 -0.0168 0.94%
C Fund 32.5066 -0.0341 5.95%
S Fund 42.0157 0.1376 4.66%
I Fund 26.3273 0.1217 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.