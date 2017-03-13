Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Funeral arrangements set for…

Funeral arrangements set for deputy killed during chase

By master
and The Associated Press March 13, 2017 9:47 am < a min read
Share

HILLSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Funeral arrangements have been set for a Carroll County sheriff’s deputy who was killed in a crash that happened during a chase.

Local media report visitation for Deputy Sheriff Curtis Bartlett will take place Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Galax.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the same location.

What does a 10 percent budget cut look like for your agency?

Police say Bartlett was responding Thursday night to help a fellow deputy and state trooper with an ongoing pursuit when his cruiser hit a tractor trailer in the Hillsville area. Bartlett died at the scene.

Advertisement

The passengers in the vehicle being pursued were arrested a short time later.

Deputy Bartlett was a U.S. Army veteran. He served with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office for three and a half years.

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Funeral arrangements set for…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior secretary meets with Glacier Nat'l Park management

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.