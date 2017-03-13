Funeral arrangements set for deputy killed during chase

HILLSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Funeral arrangements have been set for a Carroll County sheriff’s deputy who was killed in a crash that happened during a chase.

Local media report visitation for Deputy Sheriff Curtis Bartlett will take place Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Galax.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the same location.

Police say Bartlett was responding Thursday night to help a fellow deputy and state trooper with an ongoing pursuit when his cruiser hit a tractor trailer in the Hillsville area. Bartlett died at the scene.

Advertisement

The passengers in the vehicle being pursued were arrested a short time later.

Deputy Bartlett was a U.S. Army veteran. He served with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office for three and a half years.