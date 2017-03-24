Sports Listen

Gambia to set up truth commission and offer reparations

By master
and The Associated Press March 24, 2017 4:17 am < a min read
BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — Gambia says it will set up a truth and reconciliation commission to look into crimes committed by the former regime, and it will offer to pay reparations to victims.

Justice Minister Abubacarr Tambedou announced the development Thursday night.

The government of new President Adama Barrow has promised to reverse many of the actions taken under former leader Yahya Jammeh, who was accused by rights groups of overseeing abuses of opponents.

This tiny West African nation is under pressure to act as calls for justice grow. Last month, nine former high-ranking officers with the National Intelligence Agency were arrested and charged with murder in the death of an opposition activist.

The justice minister says the truth and reconciliation commission will be established in the next six months.

