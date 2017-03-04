Sports Listen

Gas blast kills 4 in Mexico City suburb famous for fireworks

By master
and The Associated Press March 4, 2017 3:18 pm < a min read
MEXICO CITY (AP) — An explosion has killed four people at a home in a Mexico City suburb where a massive fireworks market blast left dozens dead in December.

The Mexico state government identifies the victims as two women ages 25 and 26 and two children ages 6 and 11. Six others were hospitalized for injuries from cuts to severe burns.

The local Red Cross says the explosion was “apparently due to a gas build-up.”

The Saturday morning blast took place in a residential neighborhood of Tultepec, about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from the San Pablito fireworks market.

Many Tultepec residents make a living from the manufacture and sale of fireworks. It was not immediately clear whether there was explosive material at the residence that could have exacerbated the effects of the explosion.

Gas blast kills 4…
