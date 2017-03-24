Sports Listen

German Parliament passes toll for passenger cars

March 24, 2017
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Parliament has passed a law introducing a road toll for passenger cars.

The disputed law, which was passed Friday, had long been questioned by other European countries and European Union bodies who said it was discriminatory toward non-German car drivers as German owners of cars registered in Germany would have the toll deducted from their annual tax bill.

Responding to criticism, the German transport minister introduced a compromise in December in which the toll will take into account how much any car pollutes the environment and there will also be short-term tariffs for foreign cars.

Germany’s Upper House still needs to vote on the law.

