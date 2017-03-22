Sports Listen

Germany: court backs deportation of German-born extremists

March 22, 2017
BERLIN (AP) — German officials say a federal court has endorsed the planned deportation of two known Islamic extremists who are foreign nationals, although they were born in Germany and there’s no proof they committed a serious offense.

The two men, an Algerian and a Nigerian whose names weren’t released, were detained last month in Goettingen in an investigation of suspected attack plans.

Lower Saxony’s state government ordered their deportation, and said late Tuesday the men will be deported before Easter after the Federal Administrative Court threw out a case against the decision.

The state interior minister, Boris Pistorius, said it was “a clear signal to all fanatics that we won’t leave them one centimeter for their inhuman plans.” He added that it is “completely irrelevant whether they grew up here or not.”

