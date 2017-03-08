Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDCybersecurityFirst 100 DaysJeff NealMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Germany names point man…

Germany names point man for victims of Berlin truck attack

By master
and The Associated Press March 8, 2017 5:36 am < a min read
Share

BERLIN (AP) — The German government says it’s putting a former state governor in charge of liaising with victims and survivors of the December extremist attack in Berlin.

The move follows criticism of the authorities’ treatment of the families of those killed in the attack on a busy Christmas market Dec. 19.

The Justice Ministry said Wednesday that Kurt Beck, the former governor of Rhineland-Palatinate state, will become the main contact for victims and survivors, to help “open doors and establish contact” with officials.

Join us for a free online chat with Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer Department of Health and Human Services on March 29, 2017.

Berlin’s mayor, Michael Mueller, was criticized for taking two months to send condolences to the relatives of 12 people — seven Germans and five foreigners — killed. His spokeswoman said the delay was caused by difficulties finding their addresses.

Advertisement

It remains unclear what compensation survivors will get.

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Germany names point man…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1850: Daniel Webster urges compromise on slavery debate

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard trains with unmanned aerial vehicles

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6654 -0.0125 1.39%
L 2020 25.0679 -0.0342 2.42%
L 2030 27.7638 -0.0585 3.47%
L 2040 29.8095 -0.0742 3.99%
L 2050 17.0515 -0.0483 4.47%
G Fund 15.2523 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4805 -0.0207 0.94%
C Fund 32.7867 -0.0938 5.95%
S Fund 42.5768 -0.2552 4.66%
I Fund 25.6942 -0.0682 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.