Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Global finance gathering struggles…

Global finance gathering struggles to define trade stance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 18, 2017 5:48 am < a min read
Share

BADEN-BADEN, Germany (AP) — Financial officials from the world’s biggest economies are struggling to define a common stance in the face of the Trump administration’s skepticism about free trade.

Finance ministers from the Group of 20 countries comprising more than 80 percent of the global economy debated the wording of their final statement on trade expected Saturday at their summit in the southern German resort town of Baden-Baden.

Officials were talking about replacing the group’s longstanding opposition to “all forms” of protectionism with new wording that would reflect U.S. concerns by adding a reference to “fair” trade as well.

President Trump signs government reorganization order.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the U.S. is not seeking trade wars but has underlined Trump’s willingness to review existing trade deals to make them more fair for U.S. workers.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Global finance gathering struggles…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

FDA Commissioner tours Woodford Reserve distillery

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.