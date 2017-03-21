Sports Listen

Google affiliate offers tools to safeguard elections

By ANICK JESDANUN
and The Associated Press March 21, 2017 7:00 am < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — An organization affiliated with Google is offering tools that news organizations and election-related sites can use to protect themselves from hacking.

Jigsaw, a research arm of Google parent company Alphabet Inc., says that free and fair elections depend on access to information. To ensure such access, Jigsaw says, sites for news, human rights and election monitoring need to be protected from cyberattacks.

Jigsaw’s suite of free tools, called Protect Your Election, is mostly a repackaging of existing tools. One helps websites guard against denial-of-service attacks, in which hackers flood sites with so much traffic that legitimate visitors can’t get through. Others are meant to help prevent password stealing and unauthorized account access.

