GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort in Kansas

By JOHN HANNA
and The Associated Press March 27, 2017 4:52 pm < a min read
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Legislators and advocates in Kansas pushing to expand the state’s health coverage for the poor and disabled to thousands of adults are buoyed by events in Washington.

They see it as a plus that Republicans in Congress have failed to repeal former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law.

The GOP-controlled Kansas Legislature already was more receptive this year to expanding the state’s Medicaid program under the Affordable Care Act. The state Senate was debating a bill Monday and could send it to Republican Gov. Sam Brownback later this week.

Critics of expanding Medicaid in Kansas have pointed to uncertainty about how Congress might overhaul the U.S. health care system.

Other states pursuing Medicaid expansions under the 2010 U.S. law include Maine, North Carolina and Virginia.

