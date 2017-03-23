Sports Listen

Trending:

Same-old-same-old pay raise?VA's hiring problemMilitary's backboneICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Government: Ferguson making 'meaningful…

Government: Ferguson making ‘meaningful progress’ in reforms

By master
and The Associated Press March 23, 2017 12:17 pm < a min read
Share

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Justice Department attorney says Ferguson, Missouri, is making “meaningful progress” in enacting policing and court reforms agreed upon after Michael Brown’s 2014 police shooting death.

KWMU Radio (http://bit.ly/2nVpO1h ) reports Jude Volek told U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry during a hearing Tuesday in St. Louis that he’s encouraged with the changes in the St. Louis suburb’s courts.

Ferguson officials have missed deadlines in the consent decree reached last year with Justice Department.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

Brown was black, 18 and unarmed when he was killed by white officer Darren Wilson during a confrontation. Wilson was later cleared, but Brown’s death resulted in an examination of Ferguson’s criminal justice system.

Advertisement

A Ferguson attorney told Perry that adopting reforms has been challenging and slow, but “we are trying to do it the right way.”

___

Information from: KWMU-FM, http://www.kwmu.org

Topics:
All News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Government: Ferguson making 'meaningful…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1983: Reagan calls for new antimissile technology

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Gary Sinise receives award at USO awards dinner

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6847 0.0055 1.39%
L 2020 25.0854 0.0102 2.42%
L 2030 27.7720 0.0142 3.47%
L 2040 29.8109 0.0167 3.99%
L 2050 17.0466 0.0098 4.47%
G Fund 15.2672 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5956 0.0360 0.94%
C Fund 32.5407 0.0620 5.95%
S Fund 41.8781 0.0222 4.66%
I Fund 26.2056 -0.0460 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.