Government: Ferguson making ‘meaningful progress’ in reforms

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Justice Department attorney says Ferguson, Missouri, is making “meaningful progress” in enacting policing and court reforms agreed upon after Michael Brown’s 2014 police shooting death.

KWMU Radio (http://bit.ly/2nVpO1h ) reports Jude Volek told U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry during a hearing Tuesday in St. Louis that he’s encouraged with the changes in the St. Louis suburb’s courts.

Ferguson officials have missed deadlines in the consent decree reached last year with Justice Department.

Brown was black, 18 and unarmed when he was killed by white officer Darren Wilson during a confrontation. Wilson was later cleared, but Brown’s death resulted in an examination of Ferguson’s criminal justice system.

Advertisement

A Ferguson attorney told Perry that adopting reforms has been challenging and slow, but “we are trying to do it the right way.”

___

Information from: KWMU-FM, http://www.kwmu.org